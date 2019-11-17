A guide to the General Election

With the UK heading back to the polls on Thursday, December 12, we have taken a look at what has happened in recent votes in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

There are five parliamentary constituencies which are in or cross over into the East Riding of Yorkshire: Beverley and Holderness, Brigg and Goole, East Yorkshire, Haltemprice and Howden and Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle.

Between them, they elected four Conservative and one Labour MPs in the last general election, held in June 2017.

The Conservatives took the largest share of the vote – 55.2% in total, ahead of Labour with 34.9% and the Lib Dems with 4.4%.

This contrasted with the picture in the European Parliament elections this May, the most recent occasion on which the country went to the polls, when the Brexit Party took 44.4% of the vote in the East Riding local authority area – the largest share.

The Lib Dems finished second, with 15.7%, and the Conservatives third with 10.7%.

Yorkshire and the Humber – the EU consituency in which the East Riding lies – returned three Brexit Party MEPs, one Labour, one Liberal Democrat and one Green to Brussels in May.

Turnout was, however, much lower in those elections – while 67.0% of the electorate came out to vote across the five constituencies in 2017, just 33.6% did in the local authority for the European Parliament elections this year.

Both those turnouts, however, were beaten by that for the referendum on the topic which will dominate December’s general election: Brexit.

Many commentators think that a decision between leaving and remaining in the European Union will form the basis for many voters’ choices in polling booths this year, rather than traditional party lines.

The major parties have each made significantly different pledges for the UK’s departure.

While the Conservatives have said they will push through a departure on the terms of the deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson has negotiated, the Labour Party has said it will agree a closer alignment with the EU and hold a second referendum on its deal against the option to remain.

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to immediately revoke Article 50, keeping the UK in the EU, while the Brexit Party will pursue a “no-deal” departure.

The Brexit referendum in 2016 brought more voters to the polls across the UK than any referendum or general election in 24 years.

In the East Riding, 74.8% of the electorate voted, with a large majority in favour of leaving the EU, with 60.4% of the vote.

The top three parties in East Yorkshire in June 2017:

1. Conservative: 31,442 (58.3%)

2. Labour: 16,436 (30.5%)

3. Liberal Democrats: 2,134 (4.0%)

The top three parties in the East Riding for the European Parliament in May:

1. The Brexit Party: 44.4%

2. The Lib Dems: 15.7%

3. The Conservatives: 10.7%