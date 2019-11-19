A few tickets still available for Simon Armitage event at Pocklington Arts Centre

The new UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage will be appearing at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Thursday, November 28 (7.30pm) and there are just a few tickets remaining.

The poet’s numerous accolades include the 2018 Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry and an Ivor Novello Award for song-writing in the BAFTA-winning film Feltham Sings.

PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “It’s such a privilege to be able to welcome the UK’s new Poet Laureate Simon Armitage to the PAC stage.

“He is such a celebrated poet of his times so a chance to spend an evening I his company, within the intimate settings of our auditorium, to hear some of his live poetry and for a Q&A is a unique opportunity for lovers of literature and poetry.

“But tickets have almost sold out so I would urge you to book yours quickly or risk missing out on this incredible opportunity.”

Armitage, who is from West Yorkshire and is Professor of poetry at Leeds University, has published 28 collections of poetry, including his latest book Sandettie Light Vessel Automatic.

He also writes extensively for television and radio, and is the author of three bestselling memoirs All Points North, Walking Home and Walking Away.

Tickets for An Evening with Simon Armitage cost £12.50 each or £7 (under 21).

He will be available to sign books after the event.

To find out more information or book tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.