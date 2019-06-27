£8,650 raised in support of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People cause at charity ball

A great night was had by all at the recent charity ball at Bunny Hill Barn in North Cliffe in support of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

It was a very special night organised by local Wicstun Vets Andrew Moll and his wife Laura which raised an amazing £8,650 for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, ensuring more hearing dogs can be trained to help deaf people leave behind loneliness and reconnect with life.

Lucy Ward, community fundraising manager for the Bielby-based charity said: “Andrew and Laura did an amazing job of organising this event, it was a sell out and a fabulous night.

“Events such as this fantastic charity ball raise vital funds and awareness for the charity enabling us to continue our life changing work.

“Huge thanks to everyone who supported and attended – the money raised will change the lives of deaf people!”

Andrew Moll, veterinary surgeon at Wicstun Vets and organiser of the ball, said: “Laura and I would like to thank Sharon and Paul from Bunny Hill Weddings and Events as without their generosity this event would simply not have taken place.

“The support from local businesses was amazing, not only in booking tables but also in offering auction and raffle prizes.

“We would love to do this event again in the future as it was an amazing evening.

“We were on the night lucky enough to have Nick and his hearing dog Ollie as a guest speaker.

“He gave a wonderful speech and bravely told how receiving his hearing dogs has twice brought him back from the depths of depression as a result of the loneliness deafness brings which made all our efforts in putting on the ball seem even more worthwhile”

For more information about Hearing Dogs for Deaf People or to book yourself onto one of the tours at the Beatrice Wright Centre in Bielby contact fundraiser Lucy Ward 07769 901292 or email lucy.ward@hearingdogs.org.uk.