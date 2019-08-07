£3,450 raised in store for mental health charity

A Barmby Moor-based charity has received a massive boost from a local supermarket.

The Sainsbury’s store in Pocklington named Second Thoughts East Yorkshire (STEY) as its charity of the year and raised £3,450 for the important cause.

STEY promotes positive mental health across the area through providing group support workshops covering anxiety management, confidence building and assertiveness and valuing your own skills.

The charity also operates a minibus which is used to take people who live rurally to therapeutic activities.

Greg Harman, founder of Second Thoughts, said “More people are struggling with maintaining good mental health nowadays, largely because of the stresses of modern day living.

“Away from the cities of Hull and York, support can be difficult to find, so we run small group workshops across the county on anxiety management and building confidence for example.

“We also work with employers on mental health awareness.

“Having the minibus now also means we can take people to activities, so reducing social isolation and providing something to look forward to for people who are so often left out of community activities.

“We are not funded through any grants or contracts from the NHS or Local Authorities, so as well as informing people about what we do when we are in the store, the money raised for us by Sainsbury’s will help us to pay for venue hire, trainer costs, refreshments and to run our minibus.

“We are so grateful to the wonderful staff and especially the shoppers in the store.”

Stephanie Crowe, customer experience manager said: “It has been a pleasure working with Second Thoughts.

“ I believe that having a local charity supporting local people is vital, and the work that they do is remarkable.

“I’m really proud that our store has been able to contribute towards the impressive figure through fundraising and support from our customers.”