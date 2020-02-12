£28,000 awards secure future of village venue

A desire to build a vital village venue for the future has seen Wilberfoss Community Centre secure a total of nearly £28,000 from three different funding providers.

Sport England’s Community Asset Fund has committed £18,000, FCC Communities Foundation (previously WREN) £6,909.58 and Hull and East Riding Charitable Trust £3,000.

In fact, the success of the funding bids has enabled the project to be more expansive than first planned.

The cash will provide automated external and internal entrance doors, a dimmable LED lighting system, acoustic sound boards to the walls and ceiling and the replacement of 20 year old curtains.

The centre’s PA and projector equipment will also complement the refurbished office and meeting rooms.

Nearly half the Centre’s current user groups offer opportunities for physical activity and this is the focus of Sport England’s Community Asset Fund. The FCC Communities Foundation funds projects within 10 miles of a qualifying FCC Environmental landfill site.

Sarah Wills, manager at the centre, said ‘the process started with an online consultation asking users about their experience of the facility – what worked for them and what could be improved.

“Some mirrored our own thoughts but some came as a surprise – such as providing easier access to our wheelchair users and those bringing pushchairs and equipment on site.

“We are confident the improvements will secure the centre’s future for generations to come.”