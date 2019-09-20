£20,000 of class A drugs seized on A63 near South Cave

An amount of class A drugs has been seized by officers from a vehicle thought to be involved in drugs crime.

Officers using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras had previously identified the vehicle for suspicious activity.

Using that intelligence, police officers spotted the vehicle on Wednesday, September 18 on the A63 near to South Cave.

A request was made for it to stop and the driver eventually pulled over.

The driver and the vehicle were searched under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and an estimated 6kg of what’s believed to be class A drugs was found in the boot.

Two hundred pounds in cash and a mobile phone were also seized. It’s estimated the drugs have a street value of around £20,000.

A 64-year-old man from Hull was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson, Head of Humberside Police’s Special Operations Unit, said: “I firstly want to commend the great work done by our officers, and for their vigilance and dedication.

“This is an incredible result not only for us but for the communities we serve. These drugs were destined for the streets of our cities and our towns. They won’t make it there now.

“By doing this we have cut off a significant supply of a potentially fatal substance which we know all too well can wreck people’s lives. Families and communities suffer from the blight of illegal drugs, not just across our force area but across the country.

“We know drugs can cause untold problems and have countless crimes related to their supply, distribution and use.

“We are committed to tackling that supply and those crimes, and those individuals involved in illegal drugs activity who only seek to profit from the misery of others.”