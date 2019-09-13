£2.7m is spent on resurfacing roads

A £2.7million scheme to improve East Riding roads and help protect them against potholes has now been completed for 2019.

As part of its annual surface dressing programme, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s highways maintenance team carried out work at 190 sites across the area.

Sites resurfaced in this area include: Bugthorpe (Town end Hill, Main Street, Stephenwath Lane), Huggate (Wold Road, Pocklington Road), Bishop Wilton (York Road, Garrowby Hill), Pocklington (Kilnwick Road), Londesbrough (Kiplingcoates Road), Market Weighton (River Lane), Holme On Spalding Moor (Harswell Lane), Seaton Ross (South End, Church Lane, North End, Mill Lane), East Cowick (Snaith Road), Fridaythorpe (York Road).

Councillor Mike Stathers, portfolio holder for enhancing communities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Our annual surface dressing programme is a huge operation and plays a vital part in protecting and improving our roads for the benefit of motorists.

“We can’t prevent every pothole, but thanks to the hard work and planning of our highways maintenance team, more roads are being protected against potholes every year.”