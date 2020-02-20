1,250 athletes to tackle Snake Lane road race

More than 1,000 talented runners will converge on Pocklington this weekend to take part in the extremely popular Snake Lane run.

This Sunday (February 23)over 1,150 athletes will compete in the 10-mile road race which is hosted by Pocklington Runners.

Places to run in the race are so sought after that the 1,250 positions made available for this year’s event sold out in less than an hour in October last year.

The race attracts both local athletes and those from further afield, with many travelling to Pocklington from as far away as Scotland and the south east of England to take part.

A Pocklington Runners spokesman said: “Runners obviously enjoy their visit to Pocklington with many returning year after year.

“The race starts at 9am on Sunday from Garths End, heading out of town along The Mile and then turning to Meltonby.

“From Meltonby the runners push on to Bishop Wilton and the halfway point.

“From Bishop Wilton the race turns to Bolton along the winding Bolton (Snake) Lane from which the race takes its name.

“At Bolton the competitors turn back to Pocklington via Yapham Mill to finish in The Market Place.

“The finish of the race is a fine spectacle and the atmosphere created in The Market Place is what brings many travelling athletes back to the town year after year.

“The lead runners will cover the 10-mile course in under 55 minutes so will be arriving back at the finish by 9:55am.

“The visiting athletes bring many supporters/spectators to the town for the day and the local residents of Pocklington are always welcome to come out and give our local runners an extra boost as they race for the finish line.”

For the safety of competitors and spectators short road closures will be in place as follows:

Garths End and The Mile will be closed to traffic between 8:45am to 9:30am for the mass start of the race.

Eastfield Road and Bolton Lane will be closed to traffic between 9:15am to 11am.

The Market Place and Pavement street will be closed to traffic between 7am to 11:30am for the finish of the race.

For Garths End and Market Place road closures diversion routes via Chapmangate will operate.

Pocklington Runners are asking that motorists using these areas of the town on Sunday be aware of the road closures and exercise caution when passing competitors on the road.

Race marshals will be in place on the course to ensure everyone is kept safe.