North Yorkshire’s only contemporary New Orleans inspired Brass Band, New York Brass Band is heading to Pocklington.

The band, a seven-piece powerhouse, complete with percussion, sax, trumpets, trombones and sousaphone, will bring their brand of New Orleans Mardi Gras Jazz to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Friday, March 6, 8pm.

Hailing from the ancient streets of York the band are at the forefront of a funky brass revolution that is sweeping the UK.

The band has a repertoire that ranges from Marvin Gaye to George Michael, from Cee-Lo Green to Stevie Wonder, with some funky, gritty northern originals thrown in for good measure.

Past performances include Glastonbury Festival 2014/15/16/17, Bestival on the Isle of Wight, Durham Brass Festival, Cork Jazz Festival, Le Tour de France, Monaco Grand Prix, all seven-summer cricket test matches.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “New York Brass Band are a far cry from being your typical brass band – this is roof raising, up on your feet dancing, party loving, Mardi Gras style funky brass music which will be a lot of fun.

“As PAC celebrates its 20 th anniversary this year, we felt a band like this added a true party vibe to our diverse programme of live music.

“So if you’re looking for a fantastic Friday night out then get your tickets now.”

Tickets for New York Brass Band at PAC are £11 each available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.