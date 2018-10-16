Peak performance as Chris completes trek

A Dunnington man has successfully completed his Kilimanjaro challenge.

Chris Scoffield, who is managing director of the Rail and Aviation business of Galliford Try, was tackling the highest mountain in Africa (5,895m) to raise funds for two charities – UKIST and Epilepsy Research UK.

He was inspired to take on this massive charity climb by his son Edward, who was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms when he was seven months old.

Mr Scoffield said: “Climbing Kilimanjaro was more than just a mountain challenge.

“What surprised me was that it provided a great insight into the lives and culture of the local communities, as well as the most breath-taking scenery in the world.

“I took the Lemosho route which was seven days of trekking and six nights of camping, the days were long ranging from five to 14 hours of trekking per day.

“The first five days were important to get the body acclimatised as the altitudes increased gradually, we experienced diverse environments from tropical rain forest to alpine desert eventually rising to 4,800m at Kosovo camp the day before summit.

“Nothing could quite prepare for the conditions we faced on summit night, we had enjoyed five days of sunshine.

“However, commencing our trek for the summit at midnight on day six, temperatures dropped to minus 15 degrees and a snow storm raged.

“These conditions coupled with the increasing altitude where extremely challenging, however at 6am on day six we reached the summit, seeing the famous wooden sign was certainly worth it.

“With gift aid I’ve now raised over £6,700, and this is being shared between the UK Infantile Spams Trust (UKIST) and Epilepsy Research UK.

“I am extremely grateful for the fantastic support.

“Thank to everyone who donated funds.”

Visit www. mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/chrisscoffield to find out more about Mr Schoffield’s fundraising and the charities involved.