Pantomime review by Julia Pattison: Cinderella and the Lost Slipper at the Grand Opera House, York

Pantomime: Cinderella and the Lost Slipper

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Dates: Until January 5th 2019

Review by: Julia Pattison

A marvellous night of mirth and magic awaits families who have booked their panto seats for Three Bears Productions of Cinderella and the Lost Slipper.

Judging from the Press Night, there’s plenty of saucy gags to soar over the heads of the young target audience to keep the mums and dads amused, and lots of lively song and dance numbers, such as George Ezra’s “Shotgun” and “Baby Shark”, magic tricks, sparkly sets and costumes, not to mention fabulous glitterball and spotlight lighting to enchant youngsters eager to lap up every special moment of this heart-warming Cinderella production.

All credit to the Three Bears Producers, Chris Moreno, Stuart Wade and Russ Spencer who between them have a wealth of experience in show business, and know exactly which “Buttons” to press to produce a panto to entertain the whole family; the happy chatter and laughter as the audience left said it all.

A Hat Tip too, to the talented Creative Team who by each doing their part, ensured that the audience were cocooned in a bubble of panto bliss.

The Cast were outstanding, and made a great team with a wonderful sense of humour which stood them in good stead when things didn’t go exactly to plan on stage. Jack McGill, playing Prince Charming (a real hit with the ladies in the audience, looking uncannily like Prince Harry) was a real trouper as he sang a lovelorn ballad as to where Cinderella (Amy Thompson) was, when a little voice piped up as he was in full flow, “She’s behind you!”.

He kept completely in role despite the crowd’s laughter and it all added to the interactive, fun atmosphere of the evening.

Martin Daniels was a natural in his role of genial Buttons, and made sure that his “Gang” were having a good time.

My young grandson Bramwell, enjoying his first pantomime, was completely captivated by Michelle Heaton, playing the down-to-earth, warm hearted Fairy Godmother; those dramatic entrances with magic lighting (designed by Magnus Leslie) and fabulous pyrotechnics had him spellbound.

Sadly, veteran performer Ken Morley was poorly on Press Night, but in true showbiz style the show went on, with no understudy taking his place, but his Ugly Sister Calpol (Steve Wickenden) pulling out all the stops to make certain that the fun kept on flowing despite the absence of his comedy partner.

We all had a ball that evening, and if you’ve booked tickets (if not, be quick, they’re going fast!), then you’ll be in for one too.