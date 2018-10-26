Painting sessions with wine/cheese

Have you always wanted to have a go at painting your own work of art? Do you like wine and cheese?

A monthly session, held at Pocklington Arts Centre, gives everyone the chance to paint their own masterpiece on canvas to take home, while enjoying two glasses of wine and a cheeseboard.

The next session, whenparticipants will learn to paint Abstract Flowers, is on Thursday 8 November at 7.30pm. Call 01759 301547. Tickets are £40 or £29.50 (without cheese and wine). For further information visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or www.cheeseandwinepaintingclub.com.

The sessions are run at venues up and down the country by Ed Sumner, founder of the Cheese and Wine Painting Club who grew up in Pocklington, and attended Pocklington School.

Ed said: “We are dispelling the myth that painting is a really hard thing to do.

“We supply all the material, as we want to have art making accessible to everyone in a friendly, relaxed environment.

“It is an opportunity to switch off from the real world for a few hours, which some find quite therapeutic.

“Personally I can’t think of a better way to unwind after a long day at work, than with a glass of wine and a paintbrush in hand.”