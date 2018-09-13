Painter extends display at Pocklington Arts Centre

Due to popular demand the current exhibition by award-winning painter Jean Boswell at Pocklington Arts Centre is to be extended to Monday 15 October.

The exhibition of oil paintings and prints, featuring some of the most picturesque landmarks and scenery from across York and North Yorkshire, had been due to end next Tuesday (18 September).

But it has attracted so much interest great-grandmother Jean, 79, has agreed to extend it, giving even more people the chance to explore her work which is currently occupying PAC’s studio/exhibition space.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “Jean’s exhibition featured an array of truly stunning colourful images showcasing some of the very best landmarks and locations from across our region so it is little surprise that it has proved to be so popular.

“It’s fantastic that Jean is extending her exhibition at PAC meaning more people can enjoy her work first hand.

“If you haven’t already been along to take a look, then why not pay us a visit before it draws to a close.”

Entry to the exhibition is free (opening hours only). For further information, including opening times, visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk