Packed programme of events this month

Pocklington Arts Centre is organising a packed programme of events for 2019, covering live acts, live streaming of theatre shows, movies, and exhibitions.

Live events at the centre in January will include:

The Searchers: Farewell Concert Tour 2019 – Thursday 10 January, 7.30pm. Join the sixties sensations for their farewell ‘solo’ concert, which will feature many album tracks and well-known favourites, as well as anecdotes and a look back on their remarkable career before they retire. Tickets are SOLD OUT. Waiting list available, contact the Box Office for more details.

Boss Caine – Friday 25 January. Free live music as part of PAC’s ever popular Busking-In-The-Bar sessions. Bar opens at 7pm, music from 8pm.

Chris Smither – Tuesday 29 January, 8pm. A welcome return for ultimate bluesman Chris Smither, showcasing his new album ‘Call Me Lucky’. Support from The Suitcase Junket. Tickets £16, plus Friends of PAC rate.

Live broadcasts will feature:

Andre Rieu’s 2019 New year’s Concert – Saturday 5 January, 7pm and Sunday 6 January, 3pm. The King of Waltz Andre Rieu will bring to millions of fans across the world, his 2019 New Year’s concert recorded live in Sydney, Australia. With show tunes, classical music and plenty of festive. Tickets £13 & £9 (Under 21).

The King and I: From The London Palladium – Friday 11 January, 1pm & 7pm. Back by popular demand comes the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King And I, recorded live at London’s iconic Palladium. Tickets £13 & £9 (under 21).

Antony & Cleopatra –Thursday 17 January, 7pm. Broadcast live from the National Theatre, Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play Shakespeare’s famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power.

Tickets £13 & £9 (under 21).

I’m Not Running – Thursday 31 January, 7pm. An explosive new play by David Hare, premiering at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign. When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour Party politics, she faces an agonising decision. Tickets £13 & £9 (under 21).

Exhibitions include:

Claire Cooper – An exhibition of photographs exploring and celebrating her personal sense of Yorkshire and its vast varying landscape until Saturday 26 January.

Robert Fuller – An exhibition of paintings, limited edition prints, tableware, greetings cards by the artist until Tuesday 29 January.

The full cinema programme for January, including film synopsis and ticket prices, is available to view online now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk. Movies include Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 (U) – Friday 4 January, 1pm; Saturday 5 January, 10.30am. Widows (15) – Tuesday 8 January, 7.30pm.