Over Sixties Club presented with £300 cheque

The Pocklington Relief in Need Charity has made a donation of £300 towards the cost of the Over Sixties Club organising a coach trip to Flamborough.

The club meets at The Old Courthouse, George Street, Pocklington, on Thursday afternoons between 1.30pm to 3.30pm where they organise activities including bingo and dominoes. There is an open invitation to anyone to join them of an enjoyable social afternoon.

For more details contact Mary Drury on 01759 305987 or go along on a Thursday afternoon – you will be most welcome.