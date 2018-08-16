Outstanding A level results at Woldgate Sixth Form College

Students at Woldgate Sixth Form College are celebrating after achieving outstanding A level results.

Everyone at the school said they were very proud of the students who, once again, performed exceptionally well in their examinations.

The results are as follows:

59% of students secured an A*-A grade at A level or equivalent.

89% of students secured an A*-B grade at A level or equivalent.

97% of students secured an A*-C grade at A level or equivalent.

Jonathan Britton, headteacher of Woldgate School and Sixth Form College, said: “The outstanding results our sixth form students have achieved this year is testament to the dedication and hard work they have demonstrated to achieve their desired outcomes and lay a strong foundation for further study at university, employment or an apprenticeship.

“Results such as these are only possible due to the combination of determination and commitment of students, dedication of staff in delivering high quality teaching and the support of parents to ensure our young people are cared for, supported and challenged to do their very best.

“It is this partnership that enables our young adults to excel in their studies.”

Katy Lawson, head of Woldgate Sixth Form College, added: “It has been a genuine privilege to work with each and every student as they have progressed through the Sixth Form; they are a wonderful group of incredibly talented and hard-working young people.

“Our Sixth Form is very proud of the ethos to support and foster excellence and ambition, and our students have not only risen to this challenge, but adopted this approach with one another.

"Our Sixth Form is very proud of the ethos to support and foster excellence and ambition, and our students have not only risen to this challenge, but adopted this approach with one another.

"Our students have really pulled together to achieve their very best and I know they will be sharing their success with each other today.

“I am very proud that our students have achieved exceptionally well, and I am in no doubt that the success of our students is down to their hard work, and the commitment and dedication of everyone at Woldgate Sixth Form College.”

Individual successes:

Tom Beighton AAA in Computer Science, Mathematics and Physics. Studying Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering with a Year in Industry at The University of Sheffield

Caitlin England AA in Psychology and Sociology, and Double Distinction* in BTEC Health and Social Care. Studying Psychology at the University of Stirling.

Ellie Fitzmaurice AAA in Geography, Physical Education and Psychology. Studying Sport and Exercise Psychology at Loughborough University.

Rebecca Hill AAA in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. Studying Chemistry at Loughborough University.

Amy Openshaw A*A*A* in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology. Studying Medicine at Hull York Medical School.

Nicola Ridsdale A*AAA in Computer Science, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics.

Harriet Rothwell-Inch A*BB in Drama and Theatre, English Literature and Spanish. Studying Modern Languages at The University of Nottingham.

Daniel Shadrack A*AAB in Chemistry, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics. Studying Physics and Astrophysics at The University of Sheffield.

Jonathan Smith AAA in English Literature, History and Media Studies. Studying Film and Television Production at the University of York.

Jade Stutt A in Sociology and Double Distinction* in Health and Social Care. Studying Primary Education at Northumbria University.

Helena Walker ABB in Biology, Geography and Physical Education. Studying Sport Rehabilitation at the University of Salford.

Jamie Webster AAA in Mathematics, Physics and Product Design. Studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Leeds.

Harriet Wood A*AA in Biology, Mathematics and Psychology. Studying Psychology at The University of Nottingham.

Heather Wright A*AB in English Language, French and History. Studying French Studies in Paris.