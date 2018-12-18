Organisers sing praises of support at Warter

Organisers of the Carols for Christmas event at St James’ Church at Warter have thanked everyone who supported them at the recent gathering.

A spokesman said: “Our grateful thanks to Helen. Again she did a brilliant job of organising the carols and readings along with Chris who kept us all in order.

“We ended the afternoon with mince pies, shortbread, tea/mulled wine and a chat.

“Thanks to the generosity of everyone there, a grand total of £80.42p was placed in our donation box. All proceeds will go towards the up-keep of the building.”