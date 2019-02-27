Opportunity to walk into netball event

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s sport, play and arts service has launched a new Walking Netball session at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife, Pocklington.

The sessions started on Monday (25 February) and will operate on a weekly basis between 2pm and 3pm.

The sessions are targeted for ladies over 50 and aim to provide fun, sociable netball games and skills on a reduced-sized court with adapted rules.

Ideally, they are for those who may want to improve their fitness, are unable to play running netball now, and would like a chance to wear a netball bib again.

The cost is £2.50 cost payable at the leisure centre reception.

There are already seven Walking Netball groups set up over the region, which are proving to be a great success in Beverley, Bridlington, Withernsea, Goole, South Cave and Driffield.

For the event, the sport, play and arts service will work in partnership with East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife and England Netball, and staff will cover up to 10 weeks.

Pauline Hardy, England Netball’s development officer, said: “Come along and try this new session, which is a great way to get a little fitter and enjoy the sport of netball.”

Please contact Jenna Leach on 01482 392528 or jenna.leach@eastriding.gov.uk for more details