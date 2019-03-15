Opportunity to support BHF golf day

Applications are now open for a golf tournament organised by the Pocklington branch of the British Heart Foundation.

Now in its eighth year the event attracts players from across Yorkshire and places are still available for teams to take part. This year the event will take place on Friday 21 June at The Oaks Golf Club in Aughton from 10am.

The price per team (including the refreshments) is £140.

Pocklington committee member Delia Smith said “It’s a fun day and we hope to raise a good amount for the British Heart Foundation.

“We are also hoping to attract sponsors for the holes and support with prizes for the winners and the raffle.”

Contact Delia on 07752616923 or dhsmith8@btinternet.com for more details about entry, rules and sponsorship.