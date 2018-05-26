Opportunity to go wild with canal events

People have the chance to find out about the wildlife that lives in Pocklington with a series of events hosted by Canal and River Trust.

The events, taking place between May and July, are part of the Pocklington Canal bicentenary celebrations.

Find out more about the wildlife around Pocklington Canal through a series of events.

The events are:

Brilliant Birds – Monday 28 May, 10am to 12noon at Melbourne Arm. Games, activities and birdwatching to help you find out more about the area’s feathered friends.

£2 per person (adults accompanying a child go free); book at http://pocklingtoncanal.eventbrite.com/

Plant and Tree Identification Walk –S unday 10 June, 10am to noon at Melbourne Arm. Join naturalist Phil Taylor for a guided walk and learn how to identify common species by looking at flowers, leaves and bark.

£2 per person; book at http://pocklingtoncanal.eventbrite.com/

Go Wild – Nature Open Day– Sunday 24 June, 10am to 4pm at Melbourne Arm. Learn about the wildlife of the Pocklington Canal through guided walks and talks from specialists and activities for the family.

Invertebrate Identification Workshop – Sunday 15 July, 10am to noon at Melbourne Arm. A practical introduction to the world of invertebrates, where you’ll get to know fascinating creatures such as bees, butterflies and beetles.

£2 per person; book at http://pocklingtoncanal.eventbrite.com/

A Canal and River Trust spokesman said: “When you stop and look it’s amazing to discover how many species of plant and animal live in, on or beside Pocklington Canal.”