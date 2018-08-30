Opportunity to get crafty at family friendly Fangfest

Preparations are almost complete for the popular arts and crafts festival Fangfest.

Organisers of Fangfest, the popular annual festival of the practical arts in Fangfoss, are celebrating its 20th year this time around.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 September and organisers expect it to be the best one so far.

The event concentrates on traditional crafts and art and provides two days of fun and fascination for visitors to the village.

The festival is a platform for craftspeople and artists to showcase their work.

At the Rocking Horse Shop, there will be demonstrations of carving, dappling and saddlery by the experts with visitors being invited to have a go themselves, as well as activities geared towards the children.

Further down from the Rocking Horse Shop is Rocking House Studio and here you will find Shirley Davis Dew and her husband Anthony Dew – both artists but working in different media.

Anthony Dew will be exhibiting some of his modern work in his brand new ‘man cave’. He will be joined by Robert Race, one of the country’s finest toy makers who will be showing some of his fantastic creations made mainly from driftwood.

Also there will be the brilliant stone carver Alan Micklethwaite of Northern Sculpture who will be bringing along some of his work and will be demonstrating his skills.

Shirley on the other hand will be demonstrating the techniques she uses in her paintings and prints.

Smoke signals will be appearing over the pottery as the ever popular raku firings take place. Lyn will demonstrate the ancient Japanese technique of firing a pot to 1,000C before taking it out and plunging it into cold water to get amazing finishes and colours.

“Inside the pottery will be throwing demonstrations by Gerry and a chance to make your own pot or be creative by painting one.

The guest ceramicist this year is Northumbrian artist Veronica Ballan who has been working with clay for over 40 years, gaining a reputation for making ‘faceless’ figurines!

Visitors to the festival are also asked to look out for the Scary Scarecrows and vote for their favourite.

Lynn Grant at Fangfoss Pottery said: “There really is something to entertain everyone, from the interested artist to someone just wanting a family day out, and entry is free throughout the festival.

“Visitors can have a go at many of the crafts on show, as well as the opportunity to buy top quality products direct from the makers.

“There will be bargains galore and something for all the family.”

Visit www.facebook.com/fangfest to find out more about this year’s festival.