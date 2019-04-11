One of Europe's most famous orchestras in first UK tour - includes visits to Scarborough, Harrogate and Halifax

One of Europe’s most renowned Orchestras is embarking on its first UK tour.

The 38-piece K & K Philharmonic will visit Royal Hall, Harrogate, on October 2; Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on October 7 and Scarborough Spa on Monday 14.

Bearing the initials of its Austrian founder, Matthias Georg Kendlinger and his wife Larissa, the orchestra will perform its Salzburg Mozart Gala

More than 30 CD recordings, TV appearances and around 100 concerts performed across Europe every year have made the K&K Philharmonic what it is today: one of the world's foremost privately funded symphony orchestras.

Full of joy and musical finesse, the K&K Philharmonic’s homage to the Salzburg genius is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience. With its selected choice of masterpieces, the Salzburger Mozart Gala is a must-see for Classical music enthusiasts.

The program includes excerpts of works such as Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Don Giovanni or Le Nozze Di Figaro.

Tickets for Halifax: 01422 351158 and at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Tickets for Harrogate: 01423 502116 and at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Tickets for Scarborough: 01723 821888 and at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk