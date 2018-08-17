Official opening at Allerthorpe retreat

Park Leisure, as the luxury holiday home company, is celebrating the phase one opening of its Allerthorpe Golf and Park Retreat development.

Leading the celebrations was Pocklington MP Sir Greg Knight. He was joined by Park Leisure founder and CEO Miles Dewhurst who cut the ribbon to the new luxury development.

The phase one opening comes after six months of extensive work to transform the former redundant golf course into one of the region’s most attractive leisure developments, with established and novice golfers now invited to enjoy the 5-Star facilities for themselves.

Mr Dewhurst said: “Four years ago we committed to building a luxury retreat in Allerthorpe and it’s an incredible moment to see it all coming together.

“We have invested significantly in what was a redundant golf course, working with the incredible landscape to bring it back to life for the local community and leisure visitors. Allerthorpe Golf and Park Retreat really will set the standards for us as a business going forward.”

Sir Greg said: “Allerthorpe Golf and Park Retreat is a welcome new facility in the East Riding, adding to the range of local amenities available. It will also play a part in boosting tourism in the area and I am delighted to declare it open for the benefit of the local community and tourists alike.”

Visit www.parkleisure.co.uk/allerthorpe to find out more about the development.