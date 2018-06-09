Officers to operate high profile patrols

Police officers in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas are carrying out high visibility patrols in June to tackle anti-social behaviour.

In Market Weighton, officers are operating high visibility patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

In Pocklington, police patrols include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Hotspot areas in Pocklington will be checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

Latest crime figures (May 2017 to April 2018).

Pocklington: All offences +34.4% (524); burglary +30.6%; criminal damage +15.2%; drug offences +60%; shop theft - 33.3%; sexual offences +225%; theft from motor vehicle +21.4%; theft +11.3%; violence against the person +12.4%; anti-social behaviour +25.8%.

Market Weighton: All offences +11.5% (562); burglary -10%; criminal damage +116.3%; drug offences -57.1%; shop theft -79.5%; sexual offences +16%; theft from motor vehicle +7.1%; theft of motor vehicle -42.9%; violence against the person -5.7%; anti-social behaviour +83.8%.

Detailed crime and ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.