Officers carrying out regular town patrols

Officers from the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams are currently carrying out high visibility patrols in the area.

They will be operating during the festive period and throughout January to tackle anti-social behaviour and other crime.

In Market Weighton, officers are operating high visibility patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

In Pocklington, police patrols include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Hotspot areas in Pocklington will be checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

Latest crime figures (December 2017 to November2018):

Market Weighton: All offences 620 cases (+14%); burglary 74 (+27.6%); criminal damage 84 (+31.3%); drug offences 6 (+20%); shop theft 10 (-16.7%); sexual offences 33 (+32%); theft from motor vehicle 18 (+50%); theft of motor vehicle 8 (+100%); other thefts 57 (+21.3%); violence against the person 265 (+3.1%); anti-social behaviour 106 (-13.1%).

Pocklington: All offences 664 cases (+48.2%); burglary 55 (+25%); criminal damage 123 (+78.3%); drug offences 5 (-16.7%); shop theft 13 (-31.6%); sexual offences 37 (=); thefts from motor vehicle 14 (-12.5%) thefts of motor vehicle 3 (+50%); other thefts 78 (+11.4%); violence against the person 275 (+88.4); anti-social behaviour 142 (+61.4%).

Detailed crime and ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the Find your Neighbourhood’ link, also details of any particular crimes or series of crimes of note.