Nursery funds boost for guides and scouts

Local Guiding and Scouting groups in Pocklington have received a surprise cash windfall thanks to a donation from Lyndhurst Day Nursery.

The nursery held a hamper raffle which raised £200, with staff and parents buying tickets.

The Lyndhurst management team then generously matched that amount bringing the total to £400.

Parents were asked to nominate potential charities to benefit from the money and a suggestion was made for Guiding and Scouting Groups, attended by the children in Lyndhurst’s out of school club.

Nursery manager Wendy Cuffling was thrilled to be able to donate to the groups as it fits brilliantly with Lyndhurst’s ethos of early years education and child development by socialising and exploring through play.

1st Pocklington Beavers leader Rhys Burton was delighted to receive the donation and said that it would be put to good use in the development of an exciting programme of Beaver activities.

Cath Narey, leader of 4th Pocklington Brownies, said: “A really big thank you from everyone at our group.

“The donation will go towards the fun activities we have planned for the summer term including the creation of a ‘Brownies Birthday Bash’ badge to celebrate our units 50th anniversary in May.”

Lyndhurst parent and 6th Pocklington Brownies assistant leader Allison Watson said: “The Lyndhurst team are fantastic and are always looking for ways to enhance the experience of the children.

“This gesture is so typical of their generosity and their commitment to the children in their care. Thank you.”

1st Pocklington Cubs leader Jim Cadwallender said: “It was a fantastic surprise to learn that Lyndhurst had chosen the cub pack to receive some of the money.

“We are so pleased and grateful. The money will go towards ensuring that the cubs get the most out of their experience with the pack.”

1st Pocklington Beavers, 4th Pocklington Brownies, 1st Pocklington Cubs and 6th Pocklington Brownies each received £100.