Northern Gas Network’s £200,000 Pocklington gas pipes upgrade under way

Work is now under way to upgrade the gas distribution network in and around The Oval in Pocklington.

The 10-week project, which will see around approximately 3km of existing metal gas pipes replaced with more durable plastic ones, has been carefully planned in conjunction with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to minimise the impact caused.

The North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing more than £200,000 in the major improvement programme.

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area and will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

Work started earlier this month involves some temporary traffic management measures to ensure the safe and continued flow of traffic while works are in progress.

There’s also temporary three-way lights on Kilnwick Road during the second and third week of the project.

During week nine and 10 there will also be temporary three-way lights placed on Burnby Lane.

It’s expected these works may cause some delays to journey times, so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel while the temporary traffic lights are in place.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.

Pocklington ward councillor Andy Strangeway has welcomed the work.

He said: “Anything that improves the infrastructure in and around Pocklington has to be applauded.

“Its great that Northern Gas Networks is replacing the old pipes and I thoroughly encourage anything that improves the life of the town’s residents.

“Obviously there will be some inconvenience while the work is going on, that’s the nature of the beast, but I’m sure everyone will be able to work around the problems.

“I am trying to find out from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council are more details about resurfacing in The Oval area.

“The road was due to be resurfaced this year so I’m going to be asking when the work is going to happen.”

