Next generation takes control at garden centre

A garden centre business is looking to the future as its ownership passes to the third generation of the same family.

Langlands Garden Centre, which trades from three sites in Shiptonthorpe, Leeds and Sheffield, has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by James Ducker whose grandfather Walter Ducker founded the business in 1955.

James’s parents Janet and Robert will continue to be involved in the business.

The deal will see Walter’s son, John Ducker, retire after 54 years in the business whilst John’s son Ian, who has also worked in the business for many years, will leave to pursue other business interests.

The business started life as a small nursery in Bingley, before moving to the current site in Shiptonthorpe, outside York, which was purchased in 1964 to allow for expansion.

The business diversified, opening giftware departments and farm shops.

Coffee shops, cafe bars and award-winning eating outlets completed the experience that has seen customers returning for more than half a decade.

James said: “I would like to thank my parents, Robert and Janet, wife Rebecca and daughters for all their help and support over the last year.

“I am looking to the future and taking the business forward with the continued support of my parents. For our customers, it will be very much business as usual.”

John Ducker said: “Ian and I, together with our wives Sarah and Eileen, would like to thank all Langlands staff both past and present for all their hard work and support over the last 54 years.

“It is greatly appreciated.”