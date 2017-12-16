New technology to help officers work smarter

Police officers in the Humberside area have been issued with new 330 laptops and 1,500 smartphones.

The items come loaded with a new smartphone application called Pronto which will help officers work more efficiently.

Pronto works like a mobile banking app, providing multiple levels of encryption and security. It allows officers to add information about incidents remotely, meaning they can record witness statements and details on a smartphone rather than in a notebook.

The application then updates the force’s central operational systems, reducing the need for officers to return to the office to complete their important paperwork.

The roll out is the result of three years’ work following a successful joint bid with the Home Office Innovation Fund by the Humberside and South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioners, which contributed £2.6m to invest in new technology.

Humberside Police’s Inspector Sevtap Bolton said: “Our use of mobile technology is modernising the way we police, consigning to history the traditional image of a beat officer recording details of crime in a notebook.”

“Smartphones have become part of everyday life and it means you’re increasingly likely to see officers using their smartphones in the community and on the beat.

“Our investment in new smartphone technology and applications is the start of a long-term journey to save time and improve productivity.”

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter said:“The public constantly tell me they want to see more officers and PCSOs in our communities and this technology will help Humberside Police to deliver that.

“The Pronto application and smartphone devices, developed as result of our successful funding bid, means that important paperwork can now be completed remotely, without the need for officers to constantly return to a police station.”