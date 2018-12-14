New statue installed at school garden

St Mary and St Joseph RC Primary School in Pocklington recently installed and blessed a statue of Mary in its prayer garden.

The garden was created two years’ ago to mark the school’s 50th anniversary on the site on Maxwell Road.

The statue was donated by Dr and Mrs Blake-James. Their family has had links with the school for more than 50 years.

Father Michael Sellers came along to bless the statue and the school invited previous teachers, head teachers and its governors to join the blessing.

A spokesman at the school said: “It was a lovely end to our Advent afternoon where the children had been making advent wreaths, Christmas decorations, writing prayers and singing Christmas carols.”