New record Cooke-d up at Derwent Dash

More than 350 runners took part in the recent Derwent Dash 10k at Stamford Bridge.

It was a fantastic community event with runners from near and far completing the friendly, flat and fast 10k road race on closed rural roads with a spectacular sprint finish along the old railway viaduct path.

Gareth Cooke was the course winner. He set a new record, finishing in an incredible 33 minutes 47 seconds.

The first lady home was Becky Briggs in 36 minutes 21 seconds.

The morning kicked off with the 1k Children’s Race.

The overall winner was nine year old Lucy Gilbertson, followed by the first boy home Tom Cain.

The event has raised a significant amount which will be split between Stamford Bridge Primary School PACT, Stamford Bridge Community Pool and a chosen charity of Pocklington Runners.

A spokesman for the event said: “Stamford Bridge Primary School PACT and Stamford Bridge Community Pool would like to thank all the people that helped and participated to make the event happen and be a huge success.”

Runners are briefed before the main event.