New primary school logo designed by pupil

Lisa, from Year 5, draws attention to the new Barmby Moor CE Primary School logo.
Earlier this term, Barmby Moor CE Primary School held a competition to design a new school logo.

The winning entry was been designed by Lisa in Class 5 and represents all elements of the school, from its Christian ethos to its sporting endeavours.

A school spokesperson said: “We are thrilled with our new logo and very proud that it has been designed by one of our pupils.

“We think Lisa has done a wonderful job and we look forward to seeing our pupils wearing the new design soon.”