New primary school logo designed by pupil

Earlier this term, Barmby Moor CE Primary School held a competition to design a new school logo.

The winning entry was been designed by Lisa in Class 5 and represents all elements of the school, from its Christian ethos to its sporting endeavours.

A school spokesperson said: “We are thrilled with our new logo and very proud that it has been designed by one of our pupils.

“We think Lisa has done a wonderful job and we look forward to seeing our pupils wearing the new design soon.”