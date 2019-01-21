New Pocklington School headmaster’s inspirational challenge to pupils

Pocklington School’s new headmaster has laid out his vision for taking the school forward – and thanked staff and pupils for their warm welcome.

Toby Seth took over the reins on Tuesday 1 January and said the first week of the new term had been notable for the atmosphere of positivity throughout the school.

The school is in the process of re-examining its core values of courage, truth and trust, and Mr Seth asked pupils and staff to focus on a related attribute – ambition.

He urged all members of the community to set themselves aspirational goals and be ambitious for their future.

Mr Seth said: “There are three aspects to Pocklington School which are particularly exciting. I like to think of these as the Pillars of Pocklington.

“These are the strengths that give us the chance to further develop this already excellent school.

“One is the prioritisation of academic study, which is evident in the enthusiasm and focus of teachers and pupils alike.

“The second is the wonderful range of co-curricular activities and the expectation that everybody, staff and pupils, is engaged in those.

“Third is the wellbeing of pupils and staff: the number of people actively engaged in promoting the school community’s welfare is heartening. Pupils always have someone to turn should they need support.”

Mr Seth, who was previously deputy head at the King’s School in Macclesfield, said he had been impressed by the ‘incredibly warm welcome from everyone – support staff, teachers, pupils and parents’ that he had encountered as both a visitor and as headmaster.

He added: “There’s a real sense of positivity, a feeling of working together and that every single person is genuinely part of a strong community.

“I’ve been amazed at the dedication of the staff, who are all really committed and will go the extra mile, whatever their role at the school.

“The pupils, too, are incredibly engaged and committed in what they do. There’s a clear camaraderie and a tangible sense of their pride in their school, and with good reason.”