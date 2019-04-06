New play The Trick uses magic to explore ageing and grief

The Trick is a magic show about getting older and it is at York Theatre Royal Studio on April 12 and 13.

Mira lost her husband seven months ago, but just because he’s died doesn’t mean either of them are ready to let him go.

Ghosts, goldfish, mediums, and all kinds of tricks collide in this new play by Eve Leigh, directed by the award-winning Roy Alexander Weise.

Delightful but moving, with magic tricks to charm audiences throughout, The Trick is a beautiful meditation on ageing and grief.

Box office 01904 623568 or on line here

