New play areas at Bishop Wilton School

Bishop Wilton Primary School has officially opened a new play area for the Early Years/KS1 and Key Stage 2 pupils.

All the pupils and staff were very excited as the new play section was declared open by Mrs Gray, her daughter Laura, and her sons Archie and Thomas.

The new play area at Bishop Wilton Primary School.

A school spokesman said: “This was a very special occasion as three generations of this family have or are attending Bishop Wilton School.”

