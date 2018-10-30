New play areas at Bishop Wilton School

Bishop Wilton Primary School has officially opened a new play area for the Early Years/KS1 and Key Stage 2 pupils.
All the pupils and staff were very excited as the new play section was declared open by Mrs Gray, her daughter Laura, and her sons Archie and Thomas.
A school spokesman said: “This was a very special occasion as three generations of this family have or are attending Bishop Wilton School.”
