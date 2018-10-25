New plant could create 100 jobs

A major East Yorkshire company is hoping to base its headquarters on land adjacent to Pocklington Industrial Estate – with 119 workers operating from the site.

Construction expert Ashcourt has applied for planning permisiion to develop an office building, vehicle maintenance building, and a concrete mixing plant along with associated roads, parking and landscaping.

Ashcourt's concrete plant at Hull.

The new development will bring more employment to the area, the company said.

An Ashcourt spokesman said: “We are very excited at the prospect of being able to build our new company headquarters at Pocklington industrial estate.

“Over recent years we have been awarded a considerable amount of work in Pocklington and the surrounding areas, so the logical next step would be for us to base our company HQ in this area.

“We hope the site will house our group head office and vehicle maintenance unit, which will accommodate over 100 employees, many of which will be hired locally.

“We have employed award winning architects to design a building which we can be proud of and which will further enhance the existing commercial development at Pocklington.

“Further to this, we also hope to install a Liebherr Twin Shaft Concrete Batching plant, which will generate further new jobs and significantly reduce the haulage distance currently required to provide concrete from our existing concrete plant in Hull.”