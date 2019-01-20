New partner at law firm Harrowells

A new partner has been appointed to the family law department of East and North Yorkshire law firm Harrowells.

Joining from a national family law practice, where she was also a partner, Amy Foweather will advise clients across the practice’s six-office network – including at Pocklington.

Amy said: “It is a marvellous and exciting move for me to join Harrowells’ family law department, which operates nationally and is described as ‘brilliant’ by the Legal 500 2018.

“I am delighted to be joining such a great and reputable team, and look forward to advising clients on a wide range of family law issues.”