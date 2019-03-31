New members plea by Men in Sheds group

The new Men in Sheds branch, known as Western Wolds Men in Sheds, is now firmly established and welcoming new members to its Holme on Spalding Moor premises.

After a great deal of effort the branch’s members, the workshop, stores, meeting room and kitchen are now fully functional.

The group’s charity status has also been granted and support provided by Karen Berry of Market Weighton’s Tesco store and Carole Johnson, co-ordinator of Humber and Wolds Rural Action.

While one of the primary functions of the branch is to make and repair wooden items to be used for both personal and community use, the development of other activities such as photography and cycling/cycle maintenance is progressing and bus trips are being arranged.

A Men in Sheds spokesman said: “When opinion was canvassed earlier in the branch establishment process, it became clear that a high percentage of members were keen to participate in other activities other than wood-working.

“The strapline for Men in Sheds is ‘Tools, Tinkering, Talk and Tea’ and for many members, the talk and tea are just as important as the other activities.

“The branch was asked to give a presentation at an NHS workshop that was addressing the subjects of loneliness and isolation, conditions suffered by many older men.

“It was agreed that participating in Men in Sheds was an ideal means by which such situations could be avoided.

“The message that the branch now exists is spreading fast. Already broadcasts have been made in a series of short sound bites by Vixen Radio 101.8 as part of its community radio service.

“Most recently, BBC Look North visited the branch and recorded a piece that was broadcast on Look North East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.”

Email westernwoldsmis@gmail.com to find out more about joining the group or visit the Western Wolds Men in Sheds Facebook page.