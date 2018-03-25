New member joins Pocklington Lions Club

A new arrival was unveiled at Pocklington District Lions Club’s latest meeting.

The club inducted its latest new member, Lesa Newman, at the Station Hotel event.

The introduction of Lesa increases the number of club members to 18.

A spokesman said: “The club is continuing its efforts to increase membership with the target of expanding its fundraising activities in Pocklington and Market Weighton to enable it to grow its charitable assistance to the community. “We have three people interested in joining who have attended recent meetings.”