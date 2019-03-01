New library at primary school

Melbourne Primary School recently hosted a “Where’s Wally” Day to celebrate the launch of its new library.

Staff and children dressed up as “Wally”, taking part in a range of Wally related activities including a tour of the library in order to get the best from the new resources available.

Enjoying a quiet place to read in the new library.

Headteacher Mrs Fielding said: “We are thrilled with our new library which has only been made possible due to the commitment our Friends of School committee who have managed a number of fund raising projects such as a carols in the playground, summer BBQ, cakes stalls and disco.

“Thanks to the generosity of our school community – family Rhodes for hosting a Pop-Up Pub, Melbourne and Seaton Ross Parish Councils for their grants, and finally Tesco for their Bags of Help scheme.

“Melbourne’s new library boasts high capacity bookcases which allow for storage of a wide range of books.

“The new curved book units can be both securely locked in place and moved, due to the dual wheeled castors which allow the school staff to reconfigure the space as needed.

“The reading nook is a real hit with the children and provides a comfortable, quiet place to retreat with a friend and a good book!

“The Friends of School have also kindly committed to fund a soft seating and carpet area, further investment in reading materials and potentially an interactive screen.

“Every single book has been catalogued and arranged in such a way to allow easy access whilst remaining interesting and stimulating for the children.”