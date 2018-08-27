New Iron Age sites discovered on the Wolds

Historic England’s flying archaeologists have discovered four new Iron Age square barrows near Pocklington.

The archaeologists have been surveying the parched landscape from the skies during this spell of prolonged dry weather.

They found some distinctive cropmarks which represent the ditches surrounding a burial mound on the Wolds.

An English Heritage spokesman said: “These new discoveries demonstrate that even in well-explored areas such as the Wolds, there is still the potential for new revelations if conditions are right.”

The discoveries comes after Peter Halkon, the lecturer in archaeology at Hull University, revealed there had been a number of new sites discovered.

Mr Halkon, who grew up in Holme on Spalding Moor, has been part in four or five sorties around the area this year, taking advantage of the perfect conditions.

Thanks to a wet spring and the very dry conditions this year experts knew that cropmarks would be formed because of the freely draining soils on the Wolds. These conditions help archaeologists spot new sites from the air.

Mr Halkon said: “2018 has been a remarkable year for aerial archaeology due to the drought, revealing new archaeological sites, particularly on the Yorkshire Wolds and the foot of the Wolds.

“Also details that haven’t been seen before from known sites have come to light.

“These range from Bronze Age burials and round barrows to whole networks of enclosures, droveways and other features related to agricultural activities within the Iron Age and Roman age landscapes.”