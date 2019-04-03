New Horizons for Half Moon Brewery

The Half Moon Brewery at Ellerton is joining forces with Sledmere House and Colemans Cider to deliver a top class festival.

The first Horizon Festival will take place on Friday 31 May and Saturday 1 June.

With live music, award-winning local food and drink, and the amazing setting of Sykes Barn located in the heart of the Sledmere Estate, the weekend is sure to excite taste buds and have people dancing the night away.

There will be an eclectic mix of entertainment including local musicians and bands, over 20 craft beers selected by the team at Half Moon Brewery, a fine offering of local ciders hand-picked by Colemans along with a great selection of wine and gins.

Jackie Rogers, co-owner of Half Moon Brewery said: “Horizon Festival is an amazing event to be involved in. There’s live music, craft beer, cider, gin, wine, local food and camping. Visit www.horizonfestivalsledmere.co.uk to book tickets.”