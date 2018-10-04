New Godber musical puts dementia in the spotlight at arts centre

A new musical comedy coming to Pocklington Arts Centre is aiming to raise awareness of dementia amongst a younger audience through the power of Emo music.

Playwright Elizabeth Godber wrote ‘Three Emos’ after linking up with a Hull-based charity to train to become a Dementia Friend, before learning that her own great-grandmother had had the disease.

Now Elizabeth wants to raise awareness and ensure younger generations are informed about dementia.

Elizabeth said: “It was inspired by a collection of things really. I did some dementia training with a charity in Hull to become a Dementia Friend and got involved that way.

“I also discovered through that, that I had a great grandmother with dementia, and I know people who have family and friends with it as well.

“We are aiming the show at younger generations – not children as it’s a tough topic – but certainly teens and young adults.

“There’s comedy in it but also a lot of information and awareness about dementia presented in an accessible way.”

‘Three Emos’ tells the story of Emos Ruth, Nat and Live who spend their days working dead-end jobs in Hull, and nights playing open mic nights. But Nat’s Gran’s Dementia diagnosis takes them in a whole new direction.

Generations clash and come together in this humorous yet thought-provoking tale of finding inspiration in the most unlikely of places.

Elizabeth is the daughter of renowned playwright John Godber, whose observations about the NHS have been the subject of several plays, including the hilarious yet heart-breaking ‘This Might Hurt’, which will be performed at PAC by Reform Theatre Company and Harrogate Theatre on Tuesday 23 October.

Three Emos will be performed at PAC on Wednesday 10 October, 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £10, £9, and £7 (under 21s) and are available by calling our Box Office on 01759 301547 or via www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

For further information about This Might Hurt visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk