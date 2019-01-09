New Full Sutton jail plans are submitted

PLANS have been submitted for a super-size prison near York holding more than 1,400 prisoners.

Proposals for a £91m jail for 1,000 men, next to HMP Full Sutton, were approved in 2017 by East Riding Council, despite opposition.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has since increased the number of prisoners to be held at the Category C jail by another 423.

The proposals are part of reforms, aiming to create 10,000 new prison places across England and Wales.

The planning application submitted to East Riding Council, states that since outline planning permission was granted the MoJ has reviewed the “level and distribution of strategic need for new Adult Male Category C provision”.

The application added that the MoJ has concluded the capacity of the new prison should increase from 1,017 to 1,440.

Concerns have already been raised at drop-in events over the amount of traffic to the jail, which would employ 720 people, particularly on Moor Lane.

Locals are also worried about the height of some of the four-storey buildings, as well as noise during construction and lighting. The proposal comes as new X-ray body scanners are being installed at prisons in Yorkshire allowing staff to search for drugs and other contraband concealed inside inmates’ bodies.

In December residents of Full Sutton said they will fight the latest planning proposal and are urging people in the area to join their battle.

Clive Whitehead, one of the many residents who object to the plan, said: “Anyone who would like to object to the new prison plans must concentrate on the material considerations, not worries such as the site will affect their house prices.”

He said people should concentrate on issues such as loss of privacy, loss of light, highways safety, traffic and layout and density of the project.

Residents can view the application on the East Riding of Yorkshire planning portal. The application number is 18/04105/STOUT.