New electric charging point in operation at West Green car park

A new charging point for electric vehicles is now in operation in Pockington.

The charging point can be found at the West Green car park.

The introduction of the facility is part of a three-year plan by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to introduce a network of points to towns and villages across the East Riding.

There are proposals for additional chargers to be installed in Howden by the end of this year and in Market Weighton in 2020.

The council provides fast chargers which take around four hours and parking whilst charging is currently free of charge.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for strategic management at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, believes the scheme will aid the council in promoting the use of electric vehicles.

He said: “Investing in a network of charging points across the East Riding will emphasise the benefits of such vehicles to our residents and encourage more drivers to consider the environment when purchasing a new vehicle.”