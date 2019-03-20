New companies fall across East Riding

Figures just published show a fall in the number of new company formations in the East Riding of Yorkshire during 2018, compared to the previous 12 months.

In terms of new companies, 3,195 were registered in the county compared to 4,646 in 2017, which represents a decrease of 31.2%.

Taking account of dissolutions and companies moving out of the area, the total number of registered companies in the East Riding of Yorkshire is down to 24,661 from 25,585 at the end of 2017, a decline of 3.6%.

The statistics come from the Inform Direct Review of UK Company Formations using data from Companies House and the ONS.

John Korchak, Director of Operations at Inform Direct said: “These figures demonstrate a fall both in the number of new company formations and also in existing businesses in the East Riding of Yorkshire during 2018.

“This may be the result of a number of different factors, including a background of political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit. There were also particular local factors, with a high proportion of companies formed by a few agents in 2017 either dissolved or moved out of the East Riding of Yorkshire in 2018.”