New chair for NHS group

Local GPs have welcomed the news that Dr Anne Jeffreys, GP at The Ridings Medical Group, will be taking over as the new chair and clinical lead of NHS East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

Earlier this year Dr Gina Palumbo announced her intention to step down from the role and will formally do so on Monday 31 December.

Dr Jeffreys will take up the role from Monday 1 October to enable a transition phase, before taking on full responsibility from 1 January.

Dr Jeffreys said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role and I’m looking forward to carrying on Dr Palumbo’s hard work.

“As a local GP I am aware of the challenges of commissioning local NHS services, however I am excited by the opportunities this brings.”