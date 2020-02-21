New book covers local Iron Age discoveries

A new book entitled ‘The Arras Culture of Eastern Yorkshire – Celebrating the Iron Age’ has been published with local expert Peter Halkon as its editor.

In 2017 the Royal Archaeological Institute hosted its annual conference at York entitled ‘Arras 200’ which celebrated the 200th anniversary of East Yorkshire first major Iron Age dug at Arras Farm, near Market Weighton; and the new book brings together the papers delivered at the conference by a variety of Iron Age experts.

The 19th century excavations at Arras produced a series of spectacular finds, and gave its name to the unique Iron Age culture in East Yorkshire focused on chariot and square barrow burials. And in 1817 local antiquarians unearthed Arras’ most remarkable discoveries – the King’s Barrow, containing a chariot and two horses, and Queen’s Barrow, with another chariot and rare grave goods.

Mr Halkon has written the book’s introductory chapter setting the context of Iron Age East Yorkshire. It also contains a chapter by the Burnby Lane archaeologists Mark Stephens and Paula Ware, describing the technical detail of their excavation; and has contributions reporting earlier digs at Wetwang and Garton.

Mr Halkon’s book is published by Oxbow Books of Oxford and Philadelphia, price £38.