New appointment at Shiptonthorpe firm

Local farmer James Thompson has joined George F White as a graduate surveyor.

James joins the land, property and business consultancy to bolster its growing rural professional and farm team in Shiptonthorpe and Bedale, enabling the firm to further develop its service offering across Yorkshire.

Simon Britton, partner at George F White, said: “James is a strong addition to our growing team because he already has a good understanding of the business.

“His geographical knowledge of the region is second to none.”