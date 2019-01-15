N-ice Shiptonthorpe panto show

Shiptonthorpe Community Theatre will be performing its production of the Snow Queen over two weekends.

The theatre will showcase it’s ‘silly pantomime’ on Friday 25 January at 7pm and Saturday 26 January at 3pm and 7pm.

The Snow Queen with her men.

This will be followed by further performances on Friday 1 February (7pm) and Saturday 2 February at 3pm and 7pm.

The group has been preparing for the show ahead of the dates at the village hall.

Can the wicked Snow Queen capture any more children?

Her wintery powers are weakening – unless she can find fresh young bodies to turn into icicles she will wither and die.

Can the villagers find any more food? They are starving.

Shiptonthorpe’s latest panto will take people on a journey to answer all these questions in another bizarre play full of songs and silliness.

A spokesman for the community theatre said: “Watch out for the Rock Monster! Stay away from the Mad Hare! And whatever you do… don’t stray from the path.

“The Snow Queen and her evil hound, played by Elizabeth and Samuel Thompson, will stop at nothing to get their way – even if it means sending the toughest (and vainest) knight in all England to kidnap more children.

“Not even the Baron’s cook, Dame Gladys (Rob Woolley) could clobber such a warrior, surely?”

Tickets are now on sale priced £6 for adults and £4 for children.

Call Richard on 01430 872276 or email richardwaud@yahoo.co.uk for more information.